Kempen Capital Management N.V. Has $36,000 Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. lowered its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,473 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 402 shares during the quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s holdings in HP were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HPQ. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the 4th quarter valued at $6,810,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in HP by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 409,429 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $10,068,000 after purchasing an additional 179,277 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in HP by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 97,775 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP raised its holdings in HP by 185,595.5% during the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 326,824 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $8,037,000 after purchasing an additional 326,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in HP by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,897 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 15,165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on HPQ. Bank of America boosted their price objective on HP from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays cut HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on HP from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.76.

Shares of HPQ opened at $30.79 on Tuesday. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.54 and a 1 year high of $30.83. The company has a market capitalization of $38.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.45 and a 200-day moving average of $22.78.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The computer maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. HP had a negative return on equity of 196.27% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.24 billion. On average, research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.1938 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.21%.

In other HP news, insider Tracy S. Keogh sold 256,167 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $6,165,939.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 602,014 shares in the company, valued at $14,490,476.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Claire Bramley sold 23,374 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total value of $570,325.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Recommended Story: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.