Kempen Capital Management N.V. Purchases 8,831 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 167.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,831 shares during the quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Atmos Energy by 136.7% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Atmos Energy by 355.0% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Atmos Energy by 214.0% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy stock opened at $93.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.83. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $77.92 and a 12 month high of $111.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $914.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.11 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 21.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is currently 52.97%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ATO. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho raised Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.64.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

