Kempen Capital Management N.V. Sells 594 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. trimmed its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 594 shares during the quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sippican Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 13,370 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 5,222 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 131,111 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 19,545 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,545 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ENB. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. CIBC dropped their price target on Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.27.

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $36.60 on Tuesday. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.57 and a fifty-two week high of $36.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.08.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Recommended Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.