Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Short Interest Update

Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 485,300 shares, an increase of 48.2% from the February 11th total of 327,400 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 247,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

In related news, Director David P. Storch acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $70.12 per share, for a total transaction of $140,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,584,922.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark A. Green sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $386,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Channing Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kemper by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 513,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,485,000 after buying an additional 182,703 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kemper during the fourth quarter worth about $55,137,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kemper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Kemper by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 106,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,170,000 after purchasing an additional 16,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Kemper by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 129,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,962,000 after purchasing an additional 13,839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

KMPR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Kemper from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

NYSE KMPR traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $81.78. 4,776 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,490. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.83. Kemper has a 12-month low of $53.81 and a 12-month high of $85.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.30 and a 200 day moving average of $73.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.04. Kemper had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 10.59%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kemper will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a positive change from Kemper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.78%.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

