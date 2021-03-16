Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Acquires 627,457 Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) by 229.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 900,494 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 627,457 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned 0.39% of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber worth $9,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 286.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 6,584 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC bought a new position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. 78.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GT opened at $17.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.17. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a fifty-two week low of $4.09 and a fifty-two week high of $19.38. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 2.17.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.28. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a negative net margin of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

GT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Nomura lowered The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Northcoast Research upped their price objective on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.59.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

