Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Buys 97,494 Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 78.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 221,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,494 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $8,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,875,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $308,881,000 after purchasing an additional 205,797 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,888,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,071,000 after purchasing an additional 267,771 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,093,516 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,888,000 after purchasing an additional 227,485 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 3.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 591,637 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,843,000 after purchasing an additional 19,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 392,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,382,000 after purchasing an additional 68,871 shares in the last quarter. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WERN opened at $46.52 on Tuesday. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.99 and a 1-year high of $47.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 6.23%. The firm had revenue of $620.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.80 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th. This is a boost from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is 15.06%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Werner Enterprises from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Werner Enterprises from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Bank of America raised Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.60.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

