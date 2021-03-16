Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 857,713 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,301 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Gates Industrial worth $10,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTES. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Gates Industrial by 41.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Gates Industrial by 3.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 105,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,518 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Gates Industrial by 141.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 4,558 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Gates Industrial in the third quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Gates Industrial in the third quarter worth $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Gates Industrial alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Aggregator (Cayman) L.P. Omaha sold 25,300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total transaction of $364,320,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Gates Industrial from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Gates Industrial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.44.

Shares of NYSE:GTES opened at $16.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.12 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 12 month low of $5.42 and a 12 month high of $18.22.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $794.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.59 million. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gates Industrial Profile

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

Read More: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Gates Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gates Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.