Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Has $10.35 Million Stock Position in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 259,890 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,150 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in La-Z-Boy were worth $10,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in La-Z-Boy by 0.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,216,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,244,000 after acquiring an additional 26,341 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in La-Z-Boy by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 685,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,322,000 after acquiring an additional 157,755 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in La-Z-Boy by 69.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 596,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,867,000 after acquiring an additional 244,247 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in La-Z-Boy during the fourth quarter worth $15,155,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in La-Z-Boy by 126.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 321,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,851,000 after acquiring an additional 179,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Get La-Z-Boy alerts:

In other news, COO Darrell Dewain Edwards sold 3,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $174,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 54,818 shares in the company, valued at $2,466,810. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders bought 775 shares of company stock valued at $30,734. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LZB opened at $45.42 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.89. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70 and a beta of 1.15. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 1-year low of $15.61 and a 1-year high of $46.34.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 14.11%. On average, analysts forecast that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is an increase from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LZB. TheStreet raised shares of La-Z-Boy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of La-Z-Boy from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

Read More: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LZB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB).

Receive News & Ratings for La-Z-Boy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La-Z-Boy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.