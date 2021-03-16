Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Has $8.16 Million Stock Position in Oaktree Strategic Income Co. (NASDAQ:OCSI)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income Co. (NASDAQ:OCSI) by 25.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,052,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 358,449 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Oaktree Strategic Income were worth $8,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Oaktree Strategic Income by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,421,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,020,000 after buying an additional 121,343 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Oaktree Strategic Income by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,185,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,185,000 after buying an additional 54,665 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Oaktree Strategic Income by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 559,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,640,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Oaktree Strategic Income by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 448,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,923,000 after buying an additional 43,692 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Oaktree Strategic Income by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after buying an additional 17,550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OCSI opened at $8.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.77 million, a P/E ratio of -216.95 and a beta of 0.98. Oaktree Strategic Income Co. has a twelve month low of $4.28 and a twelve month high of $8.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.21 and a 200-day moving average of $7.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Oaktree Strategic Income (NASDAQ:OCSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.02 million. Oaktree Strategic Income had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a positive return on equity of 6.39%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oaktree Strategic Income Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Oaktree Strategic Income’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.14%. Oaktree Strategic Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.73%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oaktree Strategic Income from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

