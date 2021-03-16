Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Has $8.46 Million Position in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 444,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,546 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.58% of Central Pacific Financial worth $8,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 6.7% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 33,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Central Pacific Financial alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Central Pacific Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler upgraded Central Pacific Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Central Pacific Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

NYSE CPF opened at $26.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.03. The company has a market capitalization of $743.52 million, a PE ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $12.40 and a 12 month high of $27.38.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $65.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.23 million. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 15.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.32%.

Central Pacific Financial Company Profile

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others.

Further Reading: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Central Pacific Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Pacific Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.