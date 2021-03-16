Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Has $9.39 Million Position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 365,995 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 25,251 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $9,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,214 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 89.9% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 6,606 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TMHC shares. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.20.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total transaction of $1,432,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,377,389.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO C. David Cone sold 34,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,024,590.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,328,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,553 shares of company stock worth $2,942,610 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TMHC opened at $30.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 1.81. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a twelve month low of $6.39 and a twelve month high of $31.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.10). Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Taylor Morrison Home’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

