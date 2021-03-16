Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Takes Position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco by 178.8% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Invesco during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco by 253.2% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in Invesco during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. 70.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco alerts:

In related news, Director Gregory Mcgreevey sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total transaction of $5,092,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 381,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,724,217.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Invesco from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Invesco from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded Invesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Invesco from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Invesco from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Invesco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.88.

Shares of NYSE IVZ opened at $26.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38. Invesco Ltd. has a 1-year low of $6.38 and a 1-year high of $26.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.91.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 9.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.31%.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.