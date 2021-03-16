Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) & KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAY) Head to Head Review

Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) and KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAY) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Kerry Group alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Kerry Group and KUKA Aktiengesellschaft, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kerry Group 1 0 9 0 2.80 KUKA Aktiengesellschaft 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kerry Group and KUKA Aktiengesellschaft’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kerry Group $8.11 billion 2.65 $634.48 million $4.41 27.53 KUKA Aktiengesellschaft $3.58 billion 0.50 $10.86 million N/A N/A

Kerry Group has higher revenue and earnings than KUKA Aktiengesellschaft.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Kerry Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Kerry Group has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KUKA Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of 1.5, meaning that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Kerry Group and KUKA Aktiengesellschaft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kerry Group N/A N/A N/A KUKA Aktiengesellschaft N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Kerry Group pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. KUKA Aktiengesellschaft pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Kerry Group pays out 12.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Kerry Group beats KUKA Aktiengesellschaft on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kerry Group Company Profile

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods. The Taste & Nutrition segment provides taste, nutrition, and functional ingredients technologies and solutions for the food and beverage end use markets. The Consumer Foods segment manufactures and supplies added value branded and customer branded chilled food products primarily to the Irish and the United Kingdom markets. This segment offers meat and savory products, dairy products, and meal solutions under the Denny, Fridge Raiders, Richmond, Dairygold, Strings and Things, Naked Glory, Rollover, LowLow, Charleville, Galtee, Wall's, Mattessons, and Cheestrings brand names. It also produces chilled and frozen ready meals, cooked meats, cheese products, and seasonings and functional ingredients. In addition, the company is involved in the agri business. Kerry Group plc was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Tralee, Ireland.

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft, an automation company, provides robot-based automation solutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Systems, Robotics, Swisslog, Swisslog Healthcare, and China. The company offers solutions for automating manufacturing processes, including body production, and engines and transmissions assembling; and systems, such as individual system components, tools and fixtures, automated production cells, and turnkey systems for the automotive industry. It also provides industrial robots, robot controllers, cells, and software. In addition, the company offers automated solutions for hospitals, warehouses, and distribution centers. It serves customers in the automotive, electronics, e-commerce/retail, consumer goods, and healthcare industries. The company was formerly known as Industrie-Werke Karlsruhe Augsburg Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to KUKA Aktiengesellschaft in 2007. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Augsburg, Germany. KUKA Aktiengesellschaft is a subsidiary of Midea Group CO., Ltd.

Receive News & Ratings for Kerry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kerry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.