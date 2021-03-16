KeyCorp Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE)

Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Myers Industries in a report released on Thursday, March 11th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.28. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Myers Industries’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Myers Industries from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Myers Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Shares of MYE opened at $20.02 on Monday. Myers Industries has a one year low of $6.91 and a one year high of $23.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.71 and its 200-day moving average is $18.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $717.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 1.49.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.05). Myers Industries had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The business had revenue of $137.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,582,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,001,000 after acquiring an additional 187,140 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,202,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,764,000 after purchasing an additional 148,367 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Myers Industries by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,772,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,841,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Myers Industries by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,158,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Myers Industries by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 537,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,165,000 after buying an additional 47,242 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.23%.

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets various plastic and metal products, including plastic reusable material handling containers and small parts storage bins, plastic recreational vehicle tanks and parts, marine tanks and parts, portable plastic fuel tanks and water containers, portable marine fuel containers, ammunition containers, storage totes, bulk shipping containers, and metal carts and cabinets.

