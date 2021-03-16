KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Equities analysts expect KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) to report $0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for KeyCorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the lowest is $0.46. KeyCorp reported earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 308.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that KeyCorp will report full-year earnings of $1.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.95. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow KeyCorp.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.38%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $20.50 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered KeyCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.50 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. KeyCorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.63.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $105,438.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 166,354 shares in the company, valued at $2,944,465.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth $5,987,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in KeyCorp by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,354,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,909,000 after buying an additional 76,716 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in KeyCorp in the 4th quarter worth $175,147,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in KeyCorp by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 4,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,753,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,006,000 after acquiring an additional 516,631 shares in the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KEY traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.43. 593,094 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,172,382. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.82. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $21.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

KeyCorp announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, January 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $900.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.11%.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

