Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $149.92.

Several research analysts have commented on KMB shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total value of $198,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 574,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,784,000 after purchasing an additional 59,173 shares during the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at $199,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at $3,543,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 926,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,860,000 after purchasing an additional 21,548 shares during the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $134.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $131.98 and a 200-day moving average of $138.68. The stock has a market cap of $45.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. Kimberly-Clark has a 52-week low of $110.66 and a 52-week high of $160.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.18%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

