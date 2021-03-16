Kirin Holdings Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) Short Interest Down 38.0% in February

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a decline of 38.0% from the February 11th total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

KNBWY stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.78. The company had a trading volume of 35,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,398. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.10 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.74. Kirin has a 52 week low of $17.51 and a 52 week high of $24.15.

Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Kirin had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 2.77%. Analysts predict that Kirin will post 91.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KNBWY. Mizuho upgraded Kirin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Kirin from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited produces and sells alcoholic beverages, soft drinks, pharmaceuticals, and other related products in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: Japan Beer and Spirits Businesses, Japan Non-Alcoholic Beverages Business, Oceania Integrated Beverages Business, and Pharmaceuticals Business.

