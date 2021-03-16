Kirk G. Nielsen Sells 206 Shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Director Kirk G. Nielsen sold 206 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $24,720.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,526 shares in the company, valued at $5,583,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:NARI opened at $114.49 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.04 and a 200-day moving average of $82.55. Inari Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.55 and a twelve month high of $127.42.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $48.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.49 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 144.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NARI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $94.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $85.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inari Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.86.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NARI. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $317,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 1,067.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 501,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,629,000 after acquiring an additional 458,765 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after acquiring an additional 11,988 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,776,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Inari Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $483,000. Institutional investors own 17.77% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

