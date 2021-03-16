Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Shares Purchased by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 439.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 141,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,071 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $5,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1,304.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 913 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1,680.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. 86.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on KNX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. UBS Group cut shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.30.

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $45.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.54 and a 1 year high of $47.44.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.75%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

