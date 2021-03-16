KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) reached a new 52-week high on Monday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $22.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. KNOT Offshore Partners traded as high as $18.79 and last traded at $18.75, with a volume of 1084 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.27.

Separately, Barclays downgraded shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in KNOT Offshore Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in KNOT Offshore Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in KNOT Offshore Partners in the third quarter valued at about $147,000.

The company has a market cap of $610.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.44.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The shipping company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. KNOT Offshore Partners had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 23.04%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KNOT Offshore Partners LP will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

About KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP)

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, and storage of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. As of March 19, 2020, it had a fleet of sixteen shuttle tankers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

