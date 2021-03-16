Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Holdings Lifted by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) by 59.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,488 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,752 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Kodiak Sciences were worth $2,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KOD. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Kodiak Sciences by 44,612.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 586,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 584,867 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,427,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,090,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,961,000 after acquiring an additional 401,517 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 799.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 352,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,823,000 after acquiring an additional 313,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 51.9% in the third quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 275,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,291,000 after acquiring an additional 94,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Kodiak Sciences alerts:

In related news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 26,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.77, for a total value of $4,386,651.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,580,981.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 39.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:KOD opened at $127.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of -54.98 and a beta of 1.42. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.49 and a 52 week high of $171.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.42.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.17). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -2.8 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kodiak Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $153.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kodiak Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.83.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

Read More: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD).

Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.