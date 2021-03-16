KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Upgraded at Berenberg Bank

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

KNYJY has been the subject of several other reports. Exane BNP Paribas cut KONE Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded KONE Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. BNP Paribas downgraded KONE Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of KONE Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS KNYJY opened at $39.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.32 and its 200 day moving average is $41.46. KONE Oyj has a 52 week low of $24.30 and a 52 week high of $44.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.22.

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter. KONE Oyj had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 33.13%.

KONE Oyj Company Profile

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. It offers elevators, escalators, auto walks, and automatic building doors. The company also provides maintenance services under the KONE Care and KONE 24/7 Connected name; modernization solutions; various residential solutions; KONE Access, an access control system, which is integrated with elevator system and building doors; destination control system that reduce waiting and travel times; KONE infotainment, a communication channel for building tenants and visitors; and monitoring solutions that enable real-time inspection of elevators and escalators.

