Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAF) Short Interest Down 37.4% in February

Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,732,900 shares, a decline of 37.4% from the February 11th total of 2,769,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,575.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS KNCAF remained flat at $$5.60 during trading on Tuesday. Konica Minolta has a fifty-two week low of $2.40 and a fifty-two week high of $5.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.02 and a 200 day moving average of $3.63.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta, Inc engages in office, professional print, healthcare, and industrial businesses in Japan, the United States, European countries, China, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells multi-functional peripherals, laser printers, filing devices, software and peripheral devices, digital color printing systems, digital monochrome printing systems, inkjet print heads, inkjet textile printers, and inkjet inks, as well as print and cloud services.

