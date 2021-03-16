Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Analysts expect that Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Kosmos Energy’s earnings. Kosmos Energy posted earnings of ($0.16) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 31.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kosmos Energy will report full-year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to $0.33. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.20). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Kosmos Energy.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 45.99% and a negative return on equity of 41.86%.

KOS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Panmure Gordon initiated coverage on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.89 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy from $2.75 to $2.95 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $2.40 to $4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.57.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 2.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 420,533 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 10,966 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 111.3% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 44,941 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 23,669 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 20.2% in the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 156,315 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 26,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,036,138 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after buying an additional 26,747 shares in the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KOS traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.41. 7,975,418 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,388,881. Kosmos Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $3.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.92 and a 200-day moving average of $2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 3.77.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

