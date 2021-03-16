Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $12.59 Million Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $12,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Schwab Charitable Fund boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 19,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,967,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 9,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $224.94. The company had a trading volume of 9,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,334. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $217.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.91. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $110.05 and a one year high of $226.09.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

