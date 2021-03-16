Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Purchases 2,429 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 846,840 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the quarter. GoDaddy accounts for about 1.7% of Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned about 0.50% of GoDaddy worth $70,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDDY. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in GoDaddy by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new position in GoDaddy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in GoDaddy by 1,939.5% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 465.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GDDY stock traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $76.14. 18,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,419,891. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.61 and its 200-day moving average is $79.44. The company has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96. GoDaddy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.25 and a fifty-two week high of $93.75.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. GoDaddy had a negative net margin of 15.67% and a positive return on equity of 94.14%. The company had revenue of $873.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.17 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Nima Kelly sold 2,865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total value of $214,817.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,521,668.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.83, for a total transaction of $128,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,633.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,432 shares of company stock valued at $9,129,632. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

GDDY has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on GoDaddy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GoDaddy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on GoDaddy from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on GoDaddy from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. GoDaddy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.20.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

