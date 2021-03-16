Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Reduces Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC trimmed its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,875 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,972 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $10,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

In other FedEx news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total transaction of $770,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $963,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FDX traded down $3.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $263.70. 40,889 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,469,077. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $254.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $261.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.71. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $88.69 and a 52 week high of $305.66.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.45 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.37%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $324.00 price target on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on FedEx from $286.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.52.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

