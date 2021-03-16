Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 1,736 Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC reduced its stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,736 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned 0.14% of ManpowerGroup worth $7,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in ManpowerGroup in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Point View Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays raised shares of ManpowerGroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.54.

ManpowerGroup stock traded down $2.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $100.24. 6,462 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 408,853. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.07. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.57 and a 1 year high of $104.24.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 0.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ManpowerGroup news, SVP Richard Buchband sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.02, for a total transaction of $336,070.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,650.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

Further Reading: The basics of gap trading strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN).

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.