Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 6,342 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC reduced its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 396,112 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 6,342 shares during the quarter. Expedia Group comprises 1.3% of Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $52,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conning Inc. bought a new position in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $794,000. SOL Capital Management CO bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 668 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total transaction of $97,875.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,786.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 3,506 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $490,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $178.24. 56,629 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,529,260. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $151.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.20. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.76 and a twelve month high of $177.30.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The online travel company reported ($2.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.07) by ($0.57). Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 21.33% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EXPE shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.50.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

Recommended Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.