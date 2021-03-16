Kusama (KSM) Market Capitalization Tops $2.74 Billion

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. One Kusama coin can now be bought for about $323.47 or 0.00580202 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Kusama has traded 15.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Kusama has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion and approximately $262.97 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $253.77 or 0.00455180 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.79 or 0.00062395 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.33 or 0.00054401 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59.42 or 0.00106576 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.91 or 0.00071590 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000505 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00011464 BTC.

Kusama Profile

Kusama was first traded on August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kusama’s official website is kusama.network. Kusama’s official message board is forum.kusama.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Buying and Selling Kusama

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kusama should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kusama using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

