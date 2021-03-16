Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Insider Jared Gollob Sells 4,695 Shares

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) insider Jared Gollob sold 4,695 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $281,934.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,987,307.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jared Gollob also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 15th, Jared Gollob sold 10,305 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total value of $620,051.85.

On Friday, February 19th, Jared Gollob sold 8,887 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total value of $489,584.83.

On Wednesday, February 17th, Jared Gollob sold 7,550 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total value of $440,844.50.

Kymera Therapeutics stock opened at $60.04 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.94. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.43 and a 52 week high of $91.92.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $12.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.60 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 611.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KYMR. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Kymera Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kymera Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Kymera Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $149,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Kymera Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Kymera Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KYMR shares. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $45.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kymera Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

