La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LA JOLLA PHARMACEUTICAL CO. is engaged in the research and development of therapeutic products for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. “

Separately, Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical stock opened at $5.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $156.61 million, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 2.84. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $3.36 and a twelve month high of $8.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.74.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.21. As a group, equities analysts forecast that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 408,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 49,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 159,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 22,591 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

About La Jolla Pharmaceutical

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), a vasoconstrictor indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock.

