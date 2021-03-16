Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) will post $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Landec’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the highest is $0.05. Landec posted earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Landec will report full-year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.06. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Landec.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $130.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.24 million. Landec had a negative return on equity of 0.04% and a negative net margin of 8.85%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Landec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.60.

LNDC stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 720 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,655. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Landec has a 12 month low of $7.48 and a 12 month high of $12.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 33.84 and a beta of 1.04.

In other Landec news, Director Nelson Obus purchased 6,400 shares of Landec stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.81 per share, for a total transaction of $69,184.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,403.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Albert D. Bolles purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.98 per share, for a total transaction of $109,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 36,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,948.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 20,400 shares of company stock valued at $224,844 in the last 90 days. 11.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landec during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Landec during the third quarter worth approximately $388,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Landec by 134.8% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,071,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,624,000 after purchasing an additional 615,069 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Landec during the third quarter valued at approximately $578,000. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Landec by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 31,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 5,661 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Landec Company Profile

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of vegetable-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole vegetable products primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels.

