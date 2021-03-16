Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Hits New 52-Week High at $36.50

Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $36.50 and last traded at $36.09, with a volume of 3372 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.91.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lands’ End from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Craig Hallum raised Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 73.29 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.68.

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 25,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total transaction of $798,760.88. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 23,476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total value of $727,051.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 84,374 shares of company stock valued at $2,641,486. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 965,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,832,000 after acquiring an additional 30,069 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lands’ End during the third quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 18.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Lands’ End during the third quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Institutional investors own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Retail, Lands' End Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, and Japan eCommerce segments. The company sells its products online through its landsend.com Website, as well as through third party online marketplaces, direct mail catalogs, and retail locations.

