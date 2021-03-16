Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Receives “Sell” Rating from The Goldman Sachs Group

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $140.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $143.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 15.76% from the stock’s previous close.

LSTR has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Landstar System from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Cowen lifted their price target on Landstar System from $131.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Landstar System from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.85.

Get Landstar System alerts:

LSTR stock opened at $166.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $155.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.68. Landstar System has a 1 year low of $85.30 and a 1 year high of $168.00.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.25. Landstar System had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. Landstar System’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Landstar System will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Landstar System during the third quarter worth $411,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 431.9% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 38,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,822,000 after acquiring an additional 31,204 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System in the third quarter worth $941,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 41.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,003,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South State CORP. acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System in the third quarter worth $38,000. 98.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

Featured Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.