Lazard Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ)

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 841,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,336 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.34% of Cosan worth $15,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CZZ. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cosan during the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Cosan during the 3rd quarter worth $174,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Cosan by 182.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 8,357 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Cosan in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Cosan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000.

NYSE:CZZ opened at $20.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.37. Cosan Limited has a 1-year low of $8.56 and a 1-year high of $21.25.

Cosan Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fuel and natural gas distribution, logistics, lubricant, sugar, and ethanol businesses in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through RaÃ­zen Energia, RaÃ­zen CombustÃ­veis, ComgÃ¡s, Cosan LogÃ­stica, and Moove segments.

