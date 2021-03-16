Lazard Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 59.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,654 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Ball worth $18,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Ball in the 4th quarter valued at $873,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Ball in the 4th quarter valued at $790,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 164,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,307,000 after purchasing an additional 7,088 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 203,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,002,000 after acquiring an additional 29,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ball during the 4th quarter valued at $805,000. Institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Ball from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.47.

Ball stock opened at $85.40 on Tuesday. Ball Co. has a 12-month low of $51.26 and a 12-month high of $102.76. The company has a market capitalization of $28.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.29.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Ball had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 23.72%.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

