Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $20.68 Million Stock Position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 163.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 466,731 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 289,367 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $20,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 1,470.6% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 10,346 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $428,531.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,998,804.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Raymond James cut shares of Leggett & Platt from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.33.

NYSE LEG opened at $49.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.28. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $22.03 and a 12-month high of $50.00.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 21.93%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is 62.26%.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

