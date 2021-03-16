Lazard Asset Management LLC Purchases 32,413 Shares of Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE) by 27.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,413 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sony were worth $15,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SNE. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Sony by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,810,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,728,000 after purchasing an additional 399,314 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Sony by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,457,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,385,000 after buying an additional 154,649 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in Sony by 20,822.4% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 724,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,291,000 after buying an additional 721,495 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Sony by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 448,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,356,000 after acquiring an additional 4,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Sony by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 380,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Sony alerts:

NYSE SNE opened at $105.39 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.27 and its 200-day moving average is $92.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. Sony Co. has a one year low of $50.94 and a one year high of $118.50.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $1.84. The business had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.49 billion. Sony had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 19.06%. Research analysts expect that Sony Co. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sony from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Macquarie cut shares of Sony from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Sony currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

About Sony

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks by Sony Interactive Entertainment; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

See Also: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.