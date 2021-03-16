Lazard Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 528,233 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,789 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $24,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of JCI. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,028,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,517,184,000 after buying an additional 1,472,593 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth $51,023,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2,452.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,092,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,614,000 after buying an additional 1,049,354 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 237.7% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,252,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,365,000 after buying an additional 881,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 497.6% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 955,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,022,000 after buying an additional 795,388 shares in the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:JCI opened at $62.29 on Tuesday. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $22.77 and a one year high of $62.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $44.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.23.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 46.43%.

In other news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 13,500 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $778,545.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,706,049.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 66,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457,116. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,500 shares of company stock worth $1,573,345. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on JCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. HSBC cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.10.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

