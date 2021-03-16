LBRY Credits Hits Market Capitalization of $111.12 Million (LBC)

LBRY Credits (CURRENCY:LBC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 16th. Over the last week, LBRY Credits has traded up 15.8% against the dollar. One LBRY Credits coin can currently be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000385 BTC on exchanges. LBRY Credits has a total market capitalization of $111.12 million and $24.91 million worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get LBRY Credits alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $254.61 or 0.00459951 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.07 or 0.00061551 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000858 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.01 or 0.00052399 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.02 or 0.00097585 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.54 or 0.00071429 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $316.46 or 0.00571686 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000481 BTC.

LBRY Credits Coin Profile

LBRY Credits’ genesis date was July 6th, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 705,211,760 coins and its circulating supply is 521,054,807 coins. LBRY Credits’ official website is lbry.io. The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lbry is a content sharing platform where users can define the terms and fees on which they wish to share their content, using Blockchain technology and Bittorrent protocol. LBC is a proof of work currency and can be mined using a GPU. “

Buying and Selling LBRY Credits

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LBRY Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LBRY Credits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LBRY Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LBRY Credits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LBRY Credits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.