Legacy Wealth Planning LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Legacy Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 29.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,662 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WMT. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 881,948 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $127,133,000 after purchasing an additional 58,350 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 15,884 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,290,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares during the period. CWS Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,713 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Walmart by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 86,137 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,417,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 24,031 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,464,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.39.

WMT traded up $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $133.81. 155,399 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,510,691. The business’s fifty day moving average is $138.08 and its 200 day moving average is $142.68. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.00 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.81%.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to reacquire up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,588,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.23, for a total value of $229,130,268.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,215,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,842,381.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 328,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.85, for a total transaction of $47,941,332.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,173,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,046,266,643. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,890,854 shares of company stock valued at $985,214,752. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

