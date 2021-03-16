Legacy Wealth Planning LLC Invests $232,000 in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Legacy Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Toyota Motor by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,731,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 8.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 109,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,522,000 after acquiring an additional 8,987 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 2.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Toyota Motor by 107.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 6,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Toyota Motor by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $183.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

Shares of NYSE:TM traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $152.48. The stock had a trading volume of 4,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,911. Toyota Motor Co. has a 1 year low of $108.01 and a 1 year high of $163.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $150.42 and its 200-day moving average is $142.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $5.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $2.02. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 5.51%. The firm had revenue of $78.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.57 billion. Analysts forecast that Toyota Motor Co. will post 10.87 EPS for the current year.

Toyota Motor Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, LS HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Crown, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, and WG HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Yaris, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, and Raize names.

