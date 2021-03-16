Legacy Wealth Planning LLC Sells 100 Shares of iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Legacy Wealth Planning LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in iShares North American Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in iShares North American Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in iShares North American Tech ETF by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 1,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares North American Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $728,000.

Shares of iShares North American Tech ETF stock traded up $3.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $365.45. The company had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,210. iShares North American Tech ETF has a one year low of $183.27 and a one year high of $382.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $363.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $336.48.

iShares North American Tech ETF Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

