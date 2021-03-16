Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Stock Position Raised by Ossiam

Ossiam lifted its position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 173.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,162 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,796 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $3,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LBRDK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,070,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,234,000 after acquiring an additional 4,627,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,835,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095,780 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 142.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,074,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,357,000 after buying an additional 1,219,321 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $188,291,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 1,707.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 908,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after buying an additional 858,533 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $153.39 on Tuesday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1 year low of $86.20 and a 1 year high of $165.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.72. The company has a current ratio of 24.63, a quick ratio of 24.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.96 billion, a PE ratio of 124.71 and a beta of 1.04.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.38. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 1,375.63% and a return on equity of 2.12%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on LBRDK. TD Securities upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.60.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

