Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) CEO Christopher A. Wright Sells 3,500 Shares

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.84, for a total transaction of $44,940.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,894,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,001,040.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Liberty Oilfield Services stock opened at $12.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 3.31. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.17 and a 12-month high of $14.74.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $257.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.16 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 11.01%. On average, analysts forecast that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LBRT. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 42.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 92.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 20.5% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LBRT shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.75.

About Liberty Oilfield Services

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

