LifePoint, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LFPI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

LifePoint, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LFPI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 126,600 shares, a drop of 40.1% from the February 11th total of 211,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

LFPI stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.01. The stock had a trading volume of 381,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,225. LifePoint has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.02.

About LifePoint

LifePoint, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells IMPACT Test System, a diagnostic testing and screening device. It serves workplaces, ambulances, pharmacies, law enforcements, and home health care markets. LifePoint, Inc was formerly known as US Drug Testing, Inc and changed its name to LifePoint, Inc in February 1998.

