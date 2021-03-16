Linde (ETR:LIN) Given a €238.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €238.00 ($280.00) price target on Linde (ETR:LIN) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LIN. Independent Research set a €235.00 ($276.47) price target on Linde and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Nord/LB set a €216.00 ($254.12) price target on Linde and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. UBS Group set a €255.00 ($300.00) price target on Linde and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €255.00 ($300.00) price target on Linde and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €275.00 ($323.53) target price on Linde and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €239.07 ($281.25).

Shares of LIN opened at €223.70 ($263.18) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €209.37 and a 200-day moving average of €208.44. The company has a market cap of $117.52 billion and a PE ratio of 47.51. Linde has a one year low of €130.45 ($153.47) and a one year high of €226.40 ($266.35).

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

