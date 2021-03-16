Linear Market Capitalization Tops $232.89 Million (LINA)

Linear (CURRENCY:LINA) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. Over the last seven days, Linear has traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Linear has a market cap of $232.89 million and $11.71 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Linear token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0918 or 0.00000165 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00049194 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00012749 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $363.23 or 0.00654665 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.68 or 0.00071526 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000915 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00026445 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.87 or 0.00035813 BTC.

About Linear

Linear (CRYPTO:LINA) is a token. Its genesis date was April 2nd, 2018. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,536,676,814 tokens. Linear’s official website is linear.finance. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Linear Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linear should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Linear using one of the exchanges listed above.

