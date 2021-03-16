Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Shares Down 6.6%

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) shares traded down 6.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.20 and last traded at $16.25. 3,568,168 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 7,386,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.40.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Lithium Americas from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Lithium Americas from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen assumed coverage on Lithium Americas in a report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Lithium Americas from $31.00 to $30.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Lithium Americas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.89.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.92 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 15.34, a current ratio of 15.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.74.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Lithium Americas by 185.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Lithium Americas in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Lithium Americas by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lithium Americas in the third quarter valued at $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and owns a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass lithium project located in Humboldt County in northern Nevada.

